Man, 35, critically wounded in Albany Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side

The 35-year-old was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg around 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.