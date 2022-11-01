Man, 35, critically wounded in Austin shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 35-year-old was walking outside just before 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street, police said.

He suffered several gunshot wounds throughout his body and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.