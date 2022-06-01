Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said.

After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.