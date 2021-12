A 35-year-old man was shot while inside of a vehicle in Englewood Saturday.

At about 5:25 p.m., the victim was in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West 68th Street when he was struck in the chest by gunfire.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.