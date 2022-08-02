Man, 36, found shot in the head in Lake View East

A man was found shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Lake View East neighborhood.

Police found the 36-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head around 1:50 a.m. in the 500 block of West Briar Place, officials said.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

A witness told officers they saw two males flee the scene westbound in a black SUV.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.