Man, 36, killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Officers found the 36-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back around 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Areas Four detectives are investigating.