Man, 36, shot and killed in Lawndale Sunday

A 36-year-old man has died after he was found shot in the chest in Lawndale Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4500 block of W. Grenshaw Street, just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper left chest.

He was taken to Mount Siani Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area four Detectives are investigating.