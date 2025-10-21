Man, 36, shot and killed in Back of the Yards

The Brief A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.



A man was fatally shot Monday evening in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

The 36-year-old was near the sidewalk around 6:47 p.m. when gunfire struck him in the head in the 2100 block of West 52nd Place, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Timothy Jackson, of Chicago.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.