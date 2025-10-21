Man, 36, shot and killed in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Monday evening in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.
What we know:
The 36-year-old was near the sidewalk around 6:47 p.m. when gunfire struck him in the head in the 2100 block of West 52nd Place, according to police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Timothy Jackson, of Chicago.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.