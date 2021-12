A 37-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

The man was in a parking lot about 3:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.