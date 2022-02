A 37-year-old man was shot in the Loop Sunday morning.

Police said the man was outside around 4:30 a.m., in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue, when he was shot in the left hand.

In stable condition, the man was taken to Northwestern Hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.