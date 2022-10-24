Man, 38, fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk

A man was shot and killed early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Justine Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the head, police said.

The victim was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.