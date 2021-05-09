Man, 38, shot in the ankle while walking home in Woodlawn

A 38-year-old man was shot early Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man was walking home about 12:35 a.m. in the 800 block of East 67th Street when a male suspect in a vehicle approached him and began firing shots, Chicago police said. The shooter left the scene, according to police.

He was shot in the ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stable, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.