Man, 39, missing from Englewood since June

Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a man who has been reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood since last June.

James Wagner, 39, was last seen on June 28 in the area of 6500 block of South Perry Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Wagner is 5-foot-10, 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.