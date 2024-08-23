Man, 39, stabbed in neck on Chicago's West Side

A man was stabbed and critically wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Police officers were waved down by a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to CPD.

The victim told police a person with a knife approached him and stabbed him in the neck before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives investigate.