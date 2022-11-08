Man, 40, seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

A man was struck by gunfire and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was walking around 7:47 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 80th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police.

The man was dropped off at Trinity Hospital and will be transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No other injuries were reported.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.