Man, 40, shot during fight on CTA train

A man was shot during a fight with two others on a CTA train Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 8 p.m., the 40-year-old was on a train car heading northbound toward the 47th Street station when he got into a fight with two males, according to police. One of the attackers pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

Paramedics took the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.