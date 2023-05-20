Man, 40, shot in Logan Square: Chicago police

A man was wounded in a shooting in Logan Square Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was standing in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 6:35 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his right ankle and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The shooter is not in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.