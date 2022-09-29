Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side

A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side.

The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and right foot, police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.