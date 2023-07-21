Man, 41, fatally shot during armed robbery in Gresham

A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was shot inside a vehicle during an armed robbery around 2:24 a.m. in an alley in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, according to police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the back and face and was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.