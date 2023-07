A 41-year-old man was shot on Tuesday night in McKinley Park.

The victim was outside the 200 block of West 37th Place around 11:31 p.m. when he told police he felt pain but was unable to determine where the shots came from.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was wounded in the leg and no further information was release about his condition.

No one is in custody as Area One Detectives investigate.