Man, 43, killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The 43-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m. when someone in a truck started shooting in the 8500 block of South Buffalo Avenue, according to police.

The man was shot once in the leg. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.