Man, 43, shot in Woodlawn backyard

A man was shot in the backyard of a residence Friday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 43-year-old man was standing in the backyard when someone he knew started shooting around 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, police said.

The victim was shot in the groin and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

There is no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.