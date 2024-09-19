Man, 45, dies in Norwood Park car crash

A man died after crashing his car into three parked vehicles Wednesday night in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

The 45-year-old was driving eastbound around 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of West Devon Avenue when he struck three parked cars, according to police.

The driver was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

Area Five detectives are investigating.