Man, 45, found stabbed on Chicago's NW Side

A man was found stabbed inside a vehicle Sunday night in the Budlong Woods neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police officers saw a vehicle parked in the middle of the street around 8 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue. Inside, they found a 45-year-old man who had been stabbed once, police said.

The victim told police the suspect fled the scene in black SUV. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.