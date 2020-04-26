Man, 45, missing from Rogers Park

article

Police are looking for a 45-year-old man who was last seen in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Daniel Marinescu was last seen April 11 in the 2100 block of West Lunt Avenue, Chicago police said.

He speaks English and Romanian, frequents the area near Paulina Street and Schreiber Avenue and may need medical attention, police said. He is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266