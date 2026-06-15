New Illinois laws take effect July 1 on e-bikes, AI cyberbullying and more

The Brief Several new laws will go into effect in Illinois starting next month. Among the most notable new laws will be new regulations on e-bikes, changes to driving tests for older residents and AI cyberbullying regulations. One change that won't take effect will be a 1.3-cent increase in the state's gas tax.



Several new laws are set to go into effect in Illinois on and after July 1, the start of the new fiscal year in the state.

Here is a rundown of some of the more notable new laws that will take effect either on or after July 1, and one tax increase that will actually be delayed.

E-bike regulations

A new statewide framework for regulations on electronic bikes goes into effect on July 1. The law, SB 3484, creates "uniform classifications and operational standards" for low-speed e-bikes, e-scooters, skateboards, unicycles, and other similar devices, according to the Illinois Municipal League, which worked with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office on the legislation.

The aim of the law was to regulate the high-powered, higher-speed devices that fall outside of existing state rules. The state previously had no laws regulating electronic bikes and scooters exceeding 28 mph.

From 2019 to 2022, so-called "micromobility-related injuries and fatalities" surged 300% across the country, including Illinois, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Then, starting on Jan. 1, 2027, the state will require titles for certain e-bikes that can exceed speeds of 28 mph.

AI cyberbullying

HB 3851 will expand the definition of cyberbullying and the capacity for school districts to respond to cases involving sexually explicit materials of their students created by generative artificial intelligence starting on July 1.

State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr (D-Naperville) said the law was in response to growing reports of AI programs being used to create "vulgar, demeaning and harmful materials" around the country.

Tests for older drivers

Starting on July 1, the state will impose new requirements for older drivers with HB 1226.

The age at which Illinois drivers must take a behind-the-wheel driving test ranges from 79 to 87. Illinois was the only state in the nation that required a behind-the-wheel driving test for seniors based on age.

The law also raises the age for mandatory in-person license renewals from age 75 to 79.

In 2023, the crash rate for drivers age 75 and up was lower (24.6 per 1,000 drivers) than in every age range of drivers between 16 and 74, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

"Going to renew your license or take a driving test is not the most exciting task – but for our senior residents, it has its own set of challenges as they face stricter testing requirements than any other age group," said State Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) in a statement last year. "I am proud to usher in this new law that reduces the burden on seniors to ensure they can get to where they need to go."

New Department of Early Childhood

The state’s new Department of Early Childhood will officially be operational as of July 1.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced plans for the new agency in fall of 2023 to combine programs overseen by other state agencies. The new IDEC will oversee day care licensing, child care assistance programming, home-visit programs, early intervention services, early childhood education grants, and more.

State officials argued the previous paradigm with programs in separate agencies was inefficient and complex.

Dr. Teresa Ramos serves as the head of the department.

‘Right to die’ law

Lawmakers approved SB 1950, otherwise known as "Deb’s Law," which allows for terminally ill patients to end their own lives via medication.

The law would give adults the option, if they are diagnosed with a terminal condition by two physicians, have the mental capacity to make medical decisions, and are informed of alternatives such as hospice, palliative care, and pain management.

It was inspired by Deb Robertson, a suburban woman with a rare terminal illness who advocated for the change.

The law is expected to take effect on Sept. 12, but on June 11, a federal lawsuit was filed against Gov. Pritzker and the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, arguing that SB 1950 violated federal law.

No gas tax increase

One law change that won't go into effect on July 1 is the scheduled 1.3-cent increase in the state's motor fuel tax.

As of last July, the state's gas tax stood at 48.3 cents. The revenue goes toward funding infrastructure improvements around the state.

The pause in the increase is only for six months, which means the increase could take place on Jan. 1, 2027.

State lawmakers made a similar move in 2022 when gas prices surged due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Still, some have advocated for a full suspension of the state's gas tax, much like Indiana.

The average gas price in Chicago as of this weekend was $4.90 per gallon, more than $1 more than a year before. The average price in Illinois is $4.39 a gallon and the price nationwide is $4.08, according to AAA.