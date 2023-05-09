Man, 45, shot while getting out of car in South Shore

A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 45-year-old was exiting his vehicle around 1:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue when someone started shooting, according to police.

He was struck in the legs and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.