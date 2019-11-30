Man, 48, missing from Austin

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 48-year-old man who has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Eric Sturkey was last seen Nov. 13 in the 100 block of South Central Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Strukey is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing hunting pants, a gold shirt, a black and gray coat and black and gold sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.