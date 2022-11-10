Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the foot and was transported by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.