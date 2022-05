A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car Monday night in a Lawndale alley.

The 49-year-old was in a car in an alley around 10:59 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when two gunmen walked up and started shooting, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the back and armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.