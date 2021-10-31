Man, 5 juveniles in possession of stolen vehicle out of Evergreen Park apprehended in the Loop: police

A man and five juveniles are in custody following an attempted traffic stop in the Loop.

At about 8:35 p.m., police observed a white Toyota 4 Runner in the 200 block of West Wacker that matched the description of a vehicle that was taken during a vehicular hijacking in Evergreen Park, police said.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle then rear ended another vehicle in traffic and came to a stop.

A 26-year-old man and five juveniles attempted to flee the scene, but were apprehended and placed into custody.

They were transported to Area Three for processing, police said.

No injuries were reported in this incident, police said.