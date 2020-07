article

A 50-year-old man was reported missing from Brainerd on the South Side.

Darris Johnson, 50, was last seen July 11 and is missing from the 9300 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-11, 350 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt, light blue jean shirt and gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.