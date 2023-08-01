Man, 50, shot in vehicle in Grand Crossing

A man was shot while sitting in his car early Tuesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 50-year-old was sitting in a vehicle just after midnight in the 7000 block of South Stony Island when shots were fired, striking him in the back, police said.

He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for several gunshot wounds to the back. His condition was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.