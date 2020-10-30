Man, 51, shot in Englewood by someone who demanded a ride

A 51-year-old man was shot Friday in Englewood after someone got into his vehicle and demanded a ride.

The man was in his vehicle about 7:35 p.m. when a male got in in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street and demanded a ride, Chicago police said.

When the man refused, the male shot at him, striking him in the hand and abdomen, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Area One detectives are investigating.