Man, 52, missing from Des Plaines

A 52-year-old man has been reported missing from suburban Des Plaines.

Marc Wallace was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Dulles Road about 5 p.m. Saturday, and has a condition that places him in danger, Des Plaines police said.

Wallace is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. He has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on his neck.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and gray shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Des Plaines police at 847-391-5400.

