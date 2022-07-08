Man, 53, shot in Rogers Park

A man was shot Friday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 53-year-old was sitting outside around 6:23 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him twice in the body in the 7300 block of North Clark Street, police said.

He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available.