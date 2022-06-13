Man, 54, shot in Jeffery Manor home

A man was shot and wounded after a fight Monday morning in a residence in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

The 54-year-old was in a home around 8:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone he knew entered the residence and they got into a fight, police said.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim as he tried to run away from the home, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the back and right side, police said. The victim self-transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Police said they believe the shooting to be domestic-related.