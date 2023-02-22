Man, 57, found shot dead in empty business in Chicago Lawn

A man was found shot to death in a vacant business Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police found the 57-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. inside an empty business in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a male running away from the scene of the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.