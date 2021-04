A 57-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man was standing outside about 12:20 a.m. in the 6900 block of South State Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was struck in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stable, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.