Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk

A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.