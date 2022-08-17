Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.