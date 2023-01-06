Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park

A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.

The man refused and started to run away when the gunman fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.