Man, 59, found beaten to death with cord around neck in Gresham

A 59-year-old man was found dead Tuesday after he had been badly beaten and left with a cord around his neck in a Gresham apartment, according to Chicago police.

A family member walked in and found him unresponsive about 4:40 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

He had several bruises and lacerations to his face and body, and a cord around his neck, police said. He was last seen alive the day before.

Curtiss Littrice, who lived in the same block where he was found, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results released Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.

A police spokesman could not provide more details on the circumstances surrounding his death. It was unclear if there was a break-in.

No arrest has been made in the case.