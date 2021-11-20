Man, 59, missing from Englewood

article

A 59-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Johnny Adams is missing from the 1400 block of West 69th Street, and was last seen Sept. 1, in the 1400 block of West 69th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Adams, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6 feet, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a dark-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.