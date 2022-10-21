Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side.

Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and self-transported to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Lamothe was arrested Thursday in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt Road.

He is due in bond court Friday.