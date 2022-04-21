Man, 60, critically injured after crashing into tree near Lake Shore Drive

A man was hospitalized after striking a tree with his car Wednesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near South Chicago.

The 60-year-old was driving southbound around 9:38 p.m. in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, according to officials.

He was taken by paramedics to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP