Man, 60, critically injured after crashing into tree near Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after striking a tree with his car Wednesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near South Chicago.
The 60-year-old was driving southbound around 9:38 p.m. in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, according to officials.
He was taken by paramedics to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.
