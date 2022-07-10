Man, 60, dies after crashing vehicle into Hyde Park elementary school

article

A man is dead after losing consciousness and crashing a van into an elementary school in Hyde Park Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the 5600 block of South Stony Island at the Bret Harte Elementary School.

At about 6:50 a.m., the man, who appeared to lose consciousness, crashed into the school, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said it responded to the crash, and the van struck a gas line.

Peoples Gas was on scene.

CFD said this was a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

Major Accidents and the Medical Examiner are investigating.