Man, 60, shot while trying to stop armed robbery on North Side

A man was shot while trying to break up an armed robbery Thursday night in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood on the North Side.

The 60-year-old saw a woman, 34, being robbed at gunpoint around 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue when he started yelling at her attackers, police said.

One of the gunmen then shot the 60-year-old man in the leg, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The gunmen ran away with the woman's purse. She was not injured during the robbery, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.