Police questioning person of interest in fatal stabbing of 61-year-old man in Chatham

Detectives are questioning a person of interest Wednesday evening after a 61-year-old man was found stabbed to death hours earlier in his home in Chatham on the South Side.

Kevin Sudduph Sr. was found with multiple stab wounds about 10:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

There were no signs of forced entry and a motive remains unknown, according to police.

Police confirmed Wednesday evening that Area Two detectives are questioning a person of interest in the homicide investigation.