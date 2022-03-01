Man, 62, seriously wounded during attempted robbery in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Tuesday while fighting off armed robbers in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 62-year-old man was outside around 3:47 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 119th Street when three people approached with a gun and demanded his property, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the hip, stomach and groin, police said.

The man drove himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital and was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

